A competition will challenge the people of Leighton-Linslade to design a memorial to celebrate the reign of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II – but 'The Rec' is unlikely to be renamed.

The idea has been suggested by Councillor Russ Goodchild, of Barnabas Ward, as he wanted honour the late monarch's 70-year "service and commitment to the country". He had originally suggested that Parson's Close Recreation Ground (‘The Rec’) could be renamed to the ‘Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Recreation Ground’ but this part of the motion has now been dropped.

Cllr Goodchild told the LBO: "I gave it some thought, and there was obviously concerns from some quarters, such as the archaeological society, about changing the name of Parson's Close, so I thought it best be withdrawn. It would be better discussed at a committee meeting. I also didn't realise that Councillor Carberry had raised a similar motion about providing something to honour King Charles III."

Parson's Close Recreation Ground.

He added: "I think it's a good idea to get schools involved in a competition to design a proper memorial. It's history! I think we also need a memorial that's going to be vandal-proof; perhaps something in stone with a plaque."

Councillors discussed the idea at a full council meeting on November 28 and agreed to investigate available funding sources, particularly public sponsorship. On the amended motion being put to the vote, it was carried unanimously.

