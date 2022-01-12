COMPETITION: Win a year's free gym membership worth almost £500 to énergie Fitness Leighton Buzzard

énergie Fitness Leighton Buzzard has teamed up with the Leighton Buzzard Observer to offer a lucky reader the chance to win one year of free membership to their gym in Leighton Road.

It's not only where énergie feel those wanting to get fitter belong, but they are so very proud to say it is also where it all started - the very first énergie Fitness Club within a network now spanning over 100 clubs across multiple countries. They say their values ring more true today, than ever before.

énergie believe in not only forming part of the community, but working tirelessly to ensure their people feel that they really do make a difference within it. Their commitment to local businesses, charities, schools and events is what drives them daily, as they continue to show they are so much more than just a gym.

énergie Fitness Leighton Buzzard

Their team are highly skilled in both fitness and customer experience with relationships built over many years underlining what this great club is all about - the people.

So, whether its an indoor gym session with a friendly smiling face, an online class from the comfort of your own home, or you fancy braving the elements with an outdoors activity, they've got your back.

To help kickstart your 2022 like never before, énergie Fitness Leighton Buzzard is offering one lucky reader, the chance to win a year's free membership, worth almost £500. To be in with a chance of winning, simply follow the instructions below.

1. Like or follow their Facebook page here or Instagram page here.

énergie Fitness Leighton Buzzard

2. Direct message them on Facebook or Instagram quoting 'LBO One Year Free Membership Entry'.

The competition closes at midnight on the evening of Wednesday, January 19, 2022. énergie Fitness Leighton Buzzard will then announce the winner on Thursday, January 20, 2022 via its social media pages.

NB: This contest is run by énergie Fitness Leighton Buzzard and the LBO doesn't not accept any responsibility in the highly unlikely event that any issues arise.

énergie Fitness Leighton Buzzard