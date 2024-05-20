Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents in Linslade say they’re concerned about the future as land and footpaths go up for auction this week.

The Camberton Road land, on the east side of Mentmore Road, is being sold at auction on Wednesday (May 22) with a price guide of £2,000 plus.

But concerned residents say they have not been consulted and are worried the sale will have a detrimental effect on the surrounding area and impact around 150 homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One resident, who contacted the LBO, said he was concerned about the sale of “a huge chunk of land, roads and footpaths to the highest bidder without engaging residents who will be deeply impacted”, adding: “Some 150 houses could be affected.”

The 5-acre building plot for sale in Linslade

In a letter to Leighton Linslade Town Council, he stated: “Please can I bring to your attention the pending sale of green space, public footpaths, roads and access routes to the canal associate to some 150 houses and circa 300 plus residents and constituents.

“No engagement has been made to residents and finding this on Rightmove has generated huge concern among homeowners.

“As one of those home owners this sale may directly devalue my property, limit access to my property, reduce and harm the environmental credentials of the area, and reduce the safe playing space for my children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am aware of other residents seeking independent legal advise on this sale and the short medium and long term impacts this will have on residents in the area.”

The land is described as a plot of land and roadways measuring approximately 5 Acres /20,234 sq m /217,800 sq ft. Specification also states the land is located on a residential road close to local shops and amenities, with open spaces of Tiddenfoot Waterside Park within easy reach. Transport links are provided by Leighton Buzzard rail station.

The auction is taking place at Auction House London, in Hampstead, London.

A spokesperson for Leighton Linslade Town Council said: “The land sale referred to at Camberton Road is not anything to do with the town council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There are three parcels of land listed for sale on Rightmove, at Almond Road, Hornbeam Close and Camberton Road. It is neither the town council nor Central Bedfordshire Council which is selling them.

“We are advised by CBC that any land designated as public highway cannot be used for anything other than public highway.”