Conservation project for Leighton Buzzard's market cross wins national award

An important project to conserve Leighton Buzzard's market cross has won national recognition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A dedicated team, headed by The Leighton Buzzard Town Lands (LBTL) Trust, was honoured with an accolade at the Civic Trust Awards 2025 – and came joint first with a project at Westminster Hall.

The aim of the work was to correct past poor repairs that had taken place, and to remove dirt, pollution, algae, moss and bird mess. A special wash coat was also added to provide temporary protection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Civic Trust judges said: “The project has not only preserved a significant historical landmark, but also reinforced its cultural and aesthetic value to Leighton Buzzard’s community.

Clockwise from top left: the market cross is still at the centre of community events; Civic Trust certificate; Civic Trust award.

"It stands as a testament to the power of thoughtful conservation to connect people with their heritage while ensuring the integrity of historic structures.”

The awards were held in Altringham in April – and projects were initially assessed by region prior to the national final.

Nick Whitehouse, trustee at the LBTL Trust, said: "As to be expected, there was great delight and team celebrations as the architect and the conservator collected the coveted trophy."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Back in 2022, trustees for the market cross decided it was time to combat "deterioration and erosion" that had taken place.

Work started in the spring of 2023 and was completed by the autumn "on time, to budget and to the satisfaction of everyone" – including the authorities concerned with protecting ancient monuments.

Nick said: "The outside face of the boarded enclosure was made into a story board describing the scope of the conservation activities, plus snippets from the cross’s history in Leighton Buzzard. It became an attraction and was much visited.

"Of particular note was the excitement of the local junior school visits to the site and the telling of tales of things that took place over the last 500 years as witnessed by the cross - including the civil war period, and the detention of witches."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The work program avoided clashes with town centre events and the trust consulted widely with the local community.

There were also plenty of presentations and visits as the project progressed – and a special booklet has been printed, too.

Nick added: "Early in the process, the trustees agreed to approach a local author, Paul Brown, to write about the cross, its history, and the conservation project.

"It became apparent that there was a greater story to be told due to the role and life of the Lady who funded the building of the cross – Alice Chaucer (1404 -1475)."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 68-page booklet is a joint venture between the LBTLT and the Archaeological and History Society, and is available from local shops.

Nick concluded: "Since medieval times the market cross has been at the centre of civic social and commercial life in Leighton Buzzard.

"It is apparent that the cross is much loved by the community and that the conservation work is appreciated – as is the fact that funding was by a local charity."

Nick would like to thank the "excellent" conservation team and winners: architect Rina Pitsilli-Graham; contractor/conservator Skillington Workshop Ltd; geologist Jefferson Consulting; archaeologist KDK Archaeology Ltd; pre-tender conservation advice Cliveden Conservation; structural engineer The Morton Partnership; orthogrammetric survey Download Partnership Ltd; mortar analysis Geomaterials Research Services; stone carver Alan Micklethwaite Sculpture.