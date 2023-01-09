Consultation launched as plans announced for Travelodge in Leighton Buzzard

A new Travelodge could be built in Leighton Buzzard, with guests predicted to bring an annual spend of £1.8m to the town.

Burney Group is holding a public consultation on proposals for a new hotel on land to the rear of Leighton Buzzard Post Office, Church Square. The site is currently a disused sorting office and industrial sheds and would be redeveloped to deliver "an attractive three-storey building" that offers "affordable accommodation". The hotel would provide 75 beds and feature "a high-quality design" inspired by local architecture.

A spokesman from Burney Group, said: "A new Travelodge would deliver clear economic advantages for Leighton Buzzard town centre and see a major global brand invest in the town. Travelodge estimate that the hotel would attract £1.8million (est.) of investment to local businesses, alongside the creation of 14 new jobs."

Travelodge. Image: Ben Stansall/AFP via Getty Images.