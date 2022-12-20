Leighton-Linslade Town Council is planning "a first rate public event" to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

The coronation will be held on Saturday, May 6, and the council is organising a special celebration in its honour – as well as a long-term memorial for the town.

A large screen has already been booked so as residents can watch the coronation live in Parson's Close Recreation Ground, while a working group has been established to progress the event plans.

King Charles III meets school children waving flags during his recent visit to the newly built Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Luton (Photo by CHRIS JACKSON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images). Right: Councillor Pat Carberry on the day of the late Queen's funeral outside Buckingham Palace. The medals are all Queen's medals relation to his work for the fire service, the most important one being the 20 Year Long Service and Exemplary Conduct Medal. Image: Cllr Carberry.

Councillor Pat Carberry, St George's ward, who proposed the plans, said: "There are two aspects of my vision of the event, firstly the celebrations during the coronation and secondly a long term memorial to mark the occasion. In terms of a memorial I would wish to establish something that reflects our King's commitment to the environment and natural world, something like a memorial woodland park would be great to see.

"We would have opportunity to engage the public in the project where members of our community could purchase a tree and the location, donation and name of the sponsor would be recorded in the town councils official records. The park would be a lasting reminder of the occasion which the public could enjoy and that is actually improving our environment and reducing the damage from carbon emissions."

He added: "I am mindful of the cost of living crisis so sought to ensure that any plans are based on a reasonable budget that represents best value for money. I also suggested we look at repurposing existing assets but not in a way which would impact on the heritage of those assets."

The working group is currently discussing how the weekend will look and would welcome input from members of the community as it will be an event "centred around public participation." It will also consider how to “deliver a first rate public event based on best value”.

