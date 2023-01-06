Cost of living crisis: warm welcome awaits at Leighton-Linslade's community spaces

It follows a meeting convened by Churches Together with a range of community organisations, agency representatives and residents in December, where concerns were raised about the impact of rising energy costs on residents in Leighton-Linslade, particularly during the difficult winter months.

The Town Council and Churches Together have been working in tandem to raise awareness of the local warm spaces available.

A council spokeman said: “With so many different sessions taking place, it was acknowledged that it would be difficult for people to know where to look for information. A poster has now been created to summarise the sessions on offer throughout the week and across the parish and this will be displayed in as many public places as possible.”

Details or Warm Spaces in the Leighton Linslade area

The council has also created a specific web page to provide helpful information at www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk/cost-of-living

Most if not all warm space sessions are volunteer-led so it’s suggested to check with the organisation concerned that the session you wish to attend is taking place.

The spokesman added: “There will be a warm welcome for all and in many cases, free refreshments are also available.”