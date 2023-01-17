News you can trust since 1861
Cottesloe School student and Milton Keynes salon owner tastes success in Apprentice Bao Buns challenge

A former Cottesloe School student who owns a popular Milton Keynes hair salon tasted success in the latest Apprentice challenge as the girls stormed to victory.

By Jo Robinson
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Jan 2023, 2:37pm

Tasked with making Bao Buns, Rochelle Anthony, who is dubbed the 'Kim Kardashian of the business world', took charge in the kitchen as sub team leader, confidently mixing together a myriad of flavours for their winning fish dish.

However, despite a Maths muddle and mentor Karen Brady's raised eyebrows - "Rochelle is very concerned about flavour but is anyone working out the quantity they need or the cost of their ingredients?" - the girls sold their Chinese snacks for a higher price, beating the boys by around £150 in the board room.

"I definitely had a clear vision for the Bao Buns and we completely sold out at the market, so clearly they were fit for purpose," boasted Rochelle at the girls' victory treat - dinner at a swanky Mayfair restaurant.

Rochelle Anthony (nee Shears). Image: PA.
However, things hadn't been plain sailing in Week One, when the teams visited Antigua and Barbuda to sell and run guided tours.

The girls chose to lead a Catamaran and snorkelling experience, but due to some hot-and-bothered bickering, they only sold 12 out of 16 tickets. This meant victory for the boys - although as Rochelle wasn't involved in the sunshine squabbles, she was safe for another week.

Her on-board dance class hadn't impressed judge Claude Littner - "this is supposed to be a guided tour!" - but we think the guests had a jolly old time.

Catch up with BBC One's The Apprentice on BBC iPlayer. The next episode is on Thursday (January 19) at 9pm.

