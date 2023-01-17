Cottesloe School student and Milton Keynes salon owner tastes success in Apprentice Bao Buns challenge

Tasked with making Bao Buns, Rochelle Anthony, who is dubbed the 'Kim Kardashian of the business world', took charge in the kitchen as sub team leader, confidently mixing together a myriad of flavours for their winning fish dish.

However, despite a Maths muddle and mentor Karen Brady's raised eyebrows - "Rochelle is very concerned about flavour but is anyone working out the quantity they need or the cost of their ingredients?" - the girls sold their Chinese snacks for a higher price, beating the boys by around £150 in the board room.

"I definitely had a clear vision for the Bao Buns and we completely sold out at the market, so clearly they were fit for purpose," boasted Rochelle at the girls' victory treat - dinner at a swanky Mayfair restaurant.

Rochelle Anthony (nee Shears). Image: PA.

However, things hadn't been plain sailing in Week One, when the teams visited Antigua and Barbuda to sell and run guided tours.

The girls chose to lead a Catamaran and snorkelling experience, but due to some hot-and-bothered bickering, they only sold 12 out of 16 tickets. This meant victory for the boys - although as Rochelle wasn't involved in the sunshine squabbles, she was safe for another week.

Her on-board dance class hadn't impressed judge Claude Littner - "this is supposed to be a guided tour!" - but we think the guests had a jolly old time.