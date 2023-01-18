Couch potato to slimming consultant - how Totternhoe woman shed more than 6 stone in 8 months

From couch potato to swimming an impressive 15k a week – a Leighton Buzzard slimmer has shed stones and transformed her life.

Theresa Morris, 44, lost an amazing six-and-a-half stone in 37 weeks, has raised money for charity in a swimming challenge, enjoyed an indoor skydive and says she’s the fittest and healthiest she’s ever been.

And she’s now trained as a weight loss consultant for Slimming World to help inspire others to follow in her footsteps.

Theresa before and after her weight loss

Before losing the weight, Theresa said she found even simple tasks would leave her out of breath – and she was always tired and lacking in confidence.

She said: “I was emotionally drained and had no enthusiasm at all… even walking up the stairs hurt and it would take me ages to get my breath back. My blood pressure was high and I has boils and sores in the folds of my skin.”

Ashamed of the weight she’d gained, she turned to a Luton Slimming World group to help her regain control.

“The group were so welcoming,” she said, “No one stared at me, not like people in the local pub would. I felt safe and not judged because of my size. The group really helped me realise I wasn’t alone, and the consultant Cathy really encouraged me too.”

In her first week alone she lost an amazing 10lbs.

Her weight loss journey has seen her ditching her old daily menu of white toast with butter and jam for breakfast, sandwich crisps and chocolate for lunch, and a takeaway for lunch… all with more bags of crisps or cheese and crackers in between.

Now she enjoys porridge and fruit for breakfast, soup for lunch and a healthy cooked meal for dinner – with the unhealthy snacks swapped for fruit and veggies.

Theresa said: “Before Slimming World we’d regularly eat at least four takeaways a week, and I’d regularly finish off my hubby’s leftovers too! Now we plan our meals, I have loads more vegetables at every meal and no takeaways anymore either. I do still have the occasional glass of wine or bag of crisps though, it’s important not to deprive yourself.”

And while the number on the scales has shrunk, she says the improvements in her health and lifestyle made the biggest difference.

She said: “I love me again! I’m fitter than ever before and am passionate about eating well and activity – I love my new life! I feel confident both physically and mentally, I’ve gone from being a couch potato to now swimming at least 15k a week. I raised £430 for Marie Curie by swimming last year too. I walk more, and even spin twice a week! I had always dreamed of doing an indoor skydive but was always too heavy. Not anymore! I loved it!”

