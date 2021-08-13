Could you help clear allotment space in Leighton Buzzard for Carers in Bedfordshire?

Local charity Carers in Bedfordshire is looking for volunteers to help clear an allotment space in Leighton Buzzard.

The space has been donated by Linslade and Southcourt Allotment Association to become a respite area where unpaid family carers can go to help with their wellbeing, by growing plants and vegetables.

Sharon Rogers, service lead at Carers in Bedfordshire said: “At the moment the plot is a little overgrown and needs a bit of TLC, but it’s only surface weed and will soon become a tranquil haven for carers.

Could you help?

“A few volunteers could sort it out in no time. We are also looking to put a ramp in place for wheel chair access and an eco-loo will be arriving soon. We are so grateful for the association in donating us this valuable space to give our carers some respite. They work tirelessly behind closed doors looking after loved ones who couldn’t cope without them.”

The association is hoping that the long term vision for the site will be to provide an environment where younger people can learn about what carers go through in supporting their loved ones, by getting the local schools involved in the project.

A carer is anyone who cares, unpaid, for their friend or family member who due to illness, disability, mental health problems or an addiction, cannot cope without their support, or need extra help as they grow older. A carer is also a parent looking after a child with special educational needs.

Anyone interested in helping to clear the site should contact [email protected]