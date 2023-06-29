Countdown to popular Leighton-Linslade Carnival celebrating the theme​​​​​​​ ‘Proud of Our Town’​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The countdown is on to Leighton-Linslade Carnival which returns to the town next weekend with a full programme of events, entertainment and fun for all the family.

The carnival, on Saturday, July 8, is the longest running free community event in Leighton Buzzard and Linslade, and a firm favourite on the social events calendar.

The highlight of the event is the procession comprising of float entries, both walking and on decorated lorries, that passes along a designated route through the town to the popular carnival venue at Parsons Close Recreation Ground.

Pictured are the Carnival Court 2023, from left, Princess Lily, Senior Princess Kinsley and Princess Sophie

On arrival winning entries of the carnival procession will be announced and the fun and enjoyment continues with a funfair, stalls, music and dance displays, food and drink stalls and much more.

Local groups will be showcasing their talents, with charity and trade stalls, inflatables, children’s rides, ice creams and refreshments available.

The main arena will feature various live entertainment including a demonstration by Studio 83 Fitness, Glee Club, Tenacity, Razzamataz Leighton Buzzard and the Leighton Buzzard Philharmonic Marching Band.

At the Top of the Field there will be a Humpty Dumpty Singalong and Book Train, while Bandstand events will include the Leighton Linslade Music Centre, Swing Dance MK and Onyx.

Leighton-Linslade Carnival will be held on Saturday, July 8

The Ukie-TooNes Ukelele Band will be performing by the Pulford Entrance while the funfair and Grumbles Amusements will be located in the Lower Field by the playground.

Mark Freeman, chairman of Leighton-Linslade Carnival, said: “We live in a wonderful town, and our theme this year reflects that – Proud of our Town.

“Stars of the day will be our Carnival Court – Senior Princess Kinsley and Princesses Lily and Sofie. They will be in the procession which will, again, be led by Leighton Philharmonic Marching Band.

"The procession leaves Mentmore Road at 11.30am and is due to arrive in Parsons Close about 1pm and will be stewarded by members of Leighton Scooter Club.

“Please be generous when our collectors come past – we are raising money for organisations and groups, nominated by the public, who serve the community of Leighton Buzzard and Linslade.”

Organisers are also inviting volunteers to help out for an hour or two on Carnival day; anyone interested tis asked to contact the committee via the carnival website here which also features he full programme.

> The 2023 Carnival Picnic In The Park, scheduled to take place on June 21 has been postponed until Wednesday, September 20.

It promises to be is a great day out full of fun and activities for youngsters up to the age of five and their families and carers. This is a free event with entertainment on stage, lots of stalls, rides and soft play, craft activities and lots more.

A spokesman said: “Picnic In The Park has been an annual event in Parson’s Close Recreation Ground for over 40 years. In 2015 the event was supported by Carnival and re-invented to bring an updated style of event and formally adopted as an official Carnival event in 2018.