Couple recognised for 20 years’ service to Leighton Buzzard branch of the RNLI

A husband and wife team have been recognised for 20 years’ service to the Leighton Buzzard branch of the RNLI.

The long service medals were presented to serving branch member Jenny Davis and, posthumously, to her late husband Tom.

Since it was founded in October 2003 the couple have worked tirelessly as committee members of the Leighton Buzzard Fundraising Branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

Leighton Buzzard mayor Councillor Kevin Pughe is pictured making the presentations to Jenny Davis

Their work has been vital to the continuing success of the committee and its fundraising activities, helping to raise more than £40,000 for the charity, Jenny as branch souvenir secretary and Tom as branch treasurer. Sadly Tom died unexpectedly three months ago, and is greatly missed while Jenny has continued with her fundraising work.

The presentation, by Mayor Councillor Kevin Pughe, was made at a special ceremony at The White House.

Jenny said: “Tom and I were two of the original members of the local fundraising branch of the RNLI. We saw a letter in the Leighton Buzzard Observer asking if anyone would like to help establish a local fundraising branch for the RNLI. The article appealed to us so here we are over 20 years later and still going strong.

“Over the years we have had stalls at the May Fayre, Carnival, Canal Festival and various other events. The general public also contributes by putting money into collecting boxes that are in various shops/businesses in Leighton Buzzard.