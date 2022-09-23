Courageous Leighton Buzzard brain tumour patient will walk 11 miles for charity this weekend

A brave Leighton Buzzard brain tumour patient, who suffers from fatigue and balance problems, is preparing for a charity fundraiser that will see her walk 11 miles in one day.

Mum-of-two Liz Kirtley will be taking part in a Brain Tumour Research Walk of Hope tomorrow (Saturday, September 24), joined by husband Shaun and youngest daughter Jocelyn.

The 11-mile route follows the Grand Union Canal from The Three Locks pub in Stoke Hammond, Buckinghamshire, to The Grove Lock pub near Leighton Buzzard.

Left: Jocelyn, Liz and Shaun. Right: Liz during treatment. Images: The Kirtley family.

Liz, who moved to Leighton Buzzard from Toddington six months ago, has supported the charity since a referral for gradual single-sided hearing loss led to her being diagnosed with an acoustic neuroma in January 2015.

The 51-year-old said: “I was stunned to hear that I had a brain tumour.

"I was told it was 2-3cm which didn’t sound very big but when I saw it on an MRI scan, it was, especially compared to things like my eyes and I was shocked.”

Liz underwent 'Gamma Knife' radiosurgery and has seen a reduction in the size of her tumour, but continues to live with life-changing effects from it, including constant tinnitus, balance issues, fatigue and profound hearing loss in her right ear.

Liz straight after treatment. Image: The Kirtley family.

The qualified teacher, who now works part-time at a local day nursery, said: “This walk is quite an undertaking for me now.

"I felt embarrassed to fundraise at first because my friends will remember that I ran the London Marathon once but this will be further than I’ve walked in a long time and will definitely be a challenge for me.

"I know that I’ll have to have a big rest after and am glad Jocelyn and Shaun can come and support me with it.”

Left: Liz ready for Gamma Knife treatment. Right: Liz's diagnosis MRI. Images: The Kirtley family.

She added: “I’m incredibly grateful I was able to have some form of treatment and that it was successful, even though it wasn’t a cure. I still have a brain tumour and there is the possibility it will grow but it’s not cancerous.

“I can’t even begin to imagine what it’s like to have a cancerous brain tumour – a diagnosis like that must be terrifying. I had a glimpse into it and that’s what hits home for me, as well as the children I know are affected by it. Brain tumours seem to be everywhere and I want everyone to be aware of them and what symptoms to look out for.”

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer yet, historically, just one per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.

“We’re working to change this but it’s only with the help of people like Liz that we will be able to improve treatment options for patients and, ultimately, find a cure. We really appreciate her support and wish her the best of luck with her walk on Saturday.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and the larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours.