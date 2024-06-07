Crowds turn out to mark 80th anniversary of D-Day in Leighton Buzzard

Ceremonies took place across the country yesterday (Thursday) – including at Linslade and Leighton Buzzard war memorials.

Services were held at Linslade War Memorial in the morning, and Leighton Buzzard War Memorial in the evening.

Members of the Leighton Buzzard Branch of the Royal British Legion, led the service to commemorate D-Day, with branch president cllr Mark Freeman and mayor cllr David Blight laying wreaths to honour the fallen.

Branch chairman Stuart Clarke proudly paraded the Branch Standard and former State Trumpeter John Ravenor played The Last Post and Reveille.

Mr Clarke said: “On behalf of the Leighton Buzzard Branch of the Royal British Legion, I would like to thank the mayor, town council and the residents of Leighton Linslade and surrounding area for your support at our D-Day commemoration services. It was heart warming to see people from all generations paying their respects to those men and women, who fought and those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

“I would also like to thank the staff and students from Cedars and Linslade school who joined us at the Linslade memorial and representatives of our local uniformed youth groups who joined us at the Church Square memorial. My thanks also go to Mother Kirsty, who officiated at the Church Square service.

“It was lovely to see the number of memory crosses laid at the services., all with their own individual memories of their relatives and friends.

“I would also like to thank our friends from Mencap, who researched the names of some of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice and planted crosses in their memory.

“My personal thanks to all the RBL branch committee members, who have worked hard over the past weeks to ensure everything ran smoothly and without whom, this would not have been possible.”

Mayor David Bligh said “It was truly an honour and a privilege to be able to lay wreaths at both war memorials in memory of the D-Day landings, 80 years ago. May I thank the Royal British Legion, Leighton Buzzard branch, for organising both commemorations and also thank all those who took part or came to observe. It was very moving to remember all those who were lost, giving their tomorrows for our today.”

Tomorrow, June 8, the Leighton Buzzard branch has organised a celebration with The Buckinghamshire (Midshires) Band of the RBL at The Baptist Church, Hockliffe Street. The event starts at 7pm and tickets are £10 for adults or £5 for under 16s. Tickets are on the door.

Residents are also invited to step back to the 1940s on Friday, June 7, as the Heath and Reach Royal British Legion commemorate D-Day and "remember those who fought and gave their lives for our freedom" with an evening of big band music and singing – with performer Lisa Hammond.

Residents can either pay on the door, or reserve a table for £12.50. Doors open at 7.30pm with live music starting at 8.30pm. All profits from the evening go to the RBL Poppy Appeal. Non members are welcome. Contact 01525 237923 or 07986545814.

D-Day 80 Laying a wreath at the war memorial

D-Day 80 The event was organised by the Leighton Buzzard branch of the Royal British Legion

D-Day 80 Wreathes laid in memory of the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice