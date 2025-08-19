Dagnall Community Choir is celebrating its 15th anniversary by holding a Come and Sing workshop, hosted by Philip Stopford, next month

A community choir based near Leighton Buzzard is holding a Come and Sing workshop to celebrate 15 years since its founding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dagnall Community Choir was started in 2010 after being inspired by Gareth Malone’s work popularising choral singing.

The choir is inviting people to come and enjoy the fun of singing at All Saints Church in the village on Saturday, September 6, at a workshop hosted by Philip Stopford, an organist and composer known for his choral works.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Stopford, who completed a music scholarship at Bedford School during the 1990s, currently serves as president of the Leighton Buzzard Festival Singers.

Dagnall Community Choir chairman Stephen Holder said: “We would like to think that by holding this event we will attract a few new possible members to join the choir.

“This day will give everyone involved the opportunity to get involved with singing. All that is required is a desire to sing though you may never have sung before.

“Reading music is not a necessity as the choir will mentor any new members to see them through the first few weeks of being in a choir - you will not be asked to audition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its formation, Dagnall Community Choir has sung at community events including the Edlesborough Festival, and has performed at events alongside the South Beds Concert Band amongst others.

It also hosts an annual Christmas concert which raises funds for chosen charities, and currently has a membership of 30.

Tickets are on sale now for the Come and Sing workshop priced at £15 per person, with the event running from 10am through to 4pm.

Tea and coffee will be available through the day, but participants will need to bring their own lunch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets can be booked by calling 01525 220189 or through the choir’s online ticket hub.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.