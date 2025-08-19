Dagnall Community Choir celebrates 15th anniversary with Come and Sing workshop
Dagnall Community Choir was started in 2010 after being inspired by Gareth Malone’s work popularising choral singing.
The choir is inviting people to come and enjoy the fun of singing at All Saints Church in the village on Saturday, September 6, at a workshop hosted by Philip Stopford, an organist and composer known for his choral works.
Peter Stopford, who completed a music scholarship at Bedford School during the 1990s, currently serves as president of the Leighton Buzzard Festival Singers.
Dagnall Community Choir chairman Stephen Holder said: “We would like to think that by holding this event we will attract a few new possible members to join the choir.
“This day will give everyone involved the opportunity to get involved with singing. All that is required is a desire to sing though you may never have sung before.
“Reading music is not a necessity as the choir will mentor any new members to see them through the first few weeks of being in a choir - you will not be asked to audition.”
Since its formation, Dagnall Community Choir has sung at community events including the Edlesborough Festival, and has performed at events alongside the South Beds Concert Band amongst others.
It also hosts an annual Christmas concert which raises funds for chosen charities, and currently has a membership of 30.
Tickets are on sale now for the Come and Sing workshop priced at £15 per person, with the event running from 10am through to 4pm.
Tea and coffee will be available through the day, but participants will need to bring their own lunch.
Tickets can be booked by calling 01525 220189 or through the choir’s online ticket hub.