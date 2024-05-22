Left: Deputy Mayor David Bligh attends the opening. Right: the garden will be open every Wednesday until mid-October. Images: Tibbs Dementia Foundation.

A dementia gardening group has started in Leighton Buzzard, which aims to keep visitors active and help social lives blossom.

The event opened on May 15 with special guests invited to flex their green fingers at Parson's Close Recreation Ground.

The gardening group will be run by Tibbs Dementia Foundation – and those with the condition, along with their family or carers, can attend every Wednesday from 2pm until 4pm.

Louise Evans, the charity's community activist for South Bedfordshire, said: "Gardening is very theraputic, a very mindful activity, and for us it's all about the social aspect - connecting with other people and keeping them connected within the community. We want people to know that if somebody has a dementia diagnosis then they can still live a fulfilling life."

The charity was especially honoured to have the Deputy Mayor of Leighton-Linslade Town Council, David Bligh, in attendance.

Meanwhile, pupils from Vandyke and Cedars Upper schools, who will be volunteering at the garden each week, came to lend a hand.

Louise added: "We're particularly excited about partnering with the schools. A lot of young people have never met a person with dementia, and this will help to break down stigmas and show that people with dementia can still live a full and active life. It's nice to have a place where all ages can socialise together."

Tibbs Dementia Foundation runs over 45 different activity groups across Central Bedfordshire and Bedford Borough, with its Leighton Buzzard groups including a quiz and games session, walking group, cognitive stimulation group, and now the gardening club.

Summing up its importance, resident Sheila Farmer, 71, whose husband Maurice attends the chairty's football group, said: "I don’t know what we would do if we didn’t have this.”

To find out more, please contact Louise on 07483 951733 or email [email protected]

Attending the gardening group costs £3 per person, but if you are struggling financially, please let Louise know.

