Deserving award winners are examples of the wonderful community spirit in Leighton-Linslade

At a meeting of Leighton-Linslade Town Council held on 31 January 2022, it was agreed to award the 2022 Community Volunteer Awards to two very deserving recipients: Pamela Brown and Caryn Fripp.

Both award recipients were nominated by a fellow resident for having undertaken more than five years of voluntary service to the benefit of the town.

Caryn Fripp was nominated in recognition and thanks for over ten years of coaching for the Leighton Buzzard Netball Club. Having started with junior coaching, Caryn went on to coach Back to Netball sessions and then from 2018, Walking Netball sessions, having developed her skills and re-trained through the England Netball Programme.

Pam Brown, left, and Caryn Fripp

Many players have learned new skills, developed their confidence and made new friends through the sessions. Caryn has now taken the decision to “stand down” from coaching on Monday nights but leaves behind a legacy thanks to her dedication and commitment.

Pamela Brown was nominated as one of the founders of the Leighton Buzzard Voluntary Patient Transport group, which was formed in 2016 after local GPs had identified a serious problem in getting older and vulnerable patients to outpatient appointments.

Pam had some prior experience in this area so was instrumental in working with partners to source support and funding for this new initiative. Pam was involved in raising awareness, recruiting volunteer call handlers and drivers, negotiating parking facilities at local hospitals, sourcing insurance and training up new volunteers to the group. LBVPT takes on average 20-25 patients per week to NHS appointments and provides an invaluable service to the local community.

Town Mayor Councillor Farzana Kharawala said “We are so fortunate in Leighton Buzzard and Linslade to have wonderful community spirit, embodied by these two deserving award recipients. They have done a huge amount to help others and it is right that they should be recognised. It will be an honour to present our 2022 Community Volunteer Awards to them, when I am safely able to do so”.

The 2022 awards will be presented at the annual Civic Service, usually held in February. Due to current circumstances, the Civic Service will take place later this year, on Sunday, May 15, when it is hoped that a degree of normality will have returned, enabling everyone to attend who wishes to.

The council says it is aware that a huge number of people volunteer across Leighton Buzzard and Linslade, making a real difference to many people’s lives. If volunteering is something you might be interested in doing, why not visit websites such as the town council's, Bedfordshire Rural Communities Charity or Community Voluntary Service Bedfordshire for possible opportunities?