Desperate dog owner uses cameras, food stations and poster campaign to try to find missing Harlington pet

A woman searching for her missing pet dog is appealing for people to let her know when he is spotted.

Kiza, who went missing in the Harlington area 11 weeks ago, has since been spotted around Toddington, Milton Bryan, Tebworth, Tingrith, Westoning and Sundon Park, but the rescue dog is too wary to come close to people.

Nicola White, who had only had him for a month before his escape, has been out every day laying cameras, food stations and posters in a bid to coax him back home.

Help to find Kiza

"It's been the worst time of my life," she said. "I want him back more than anything in the world."

The two-year-old, a mixed terrier breed, escaped from Nicola's parents home in Harlington on November 22. "I have had definite sightings of him since then but the area he is covering is just huge," she said.

"He is definitely in this area but he can't be approached because he will bolt."

Nicola has placed around 12 cameras in places where he is thought to have been, along with feeding stations to encourage him back.

Posters are out to raise awareness

She is asking people to contact her if they see him, with the exact location so she can mark his travels.

"He has a pattern of the areas that he is going to," she said. "But he won't go into anyone's gardens".

And she said her other rescue dog, Lola, who she has had for the past nine years, is also missing him. "He is gorgeous looking with a smiley face," she said.