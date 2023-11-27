Dig out your spades for plant a tree scheme across Central Bedfordshire

A tiny forest has been planted at Brooklands Middle School in Leighton Buzzard - Google maps

Central Bedfordshire Council is supporting National Tree Week by launching its latest community tree planting grant scheme and encouraging tree planting through its Tiny Forest initiative.

National Tree Week, which runs to December 3, marks the start of the winter tree planting season.

Building on the success of last year, which saw almost 2,000 trees adopted by Central Bedfordshire residents, it’s the return of the popular tree giveaway, but this time with a difference. The revised grant scheme is now available for people to set up their own tree giveaways within their communities.

Cllr Tracey Wye, Executive Member for Sustainability and Climate Resilience, said: “One of the best ways to remove atmospheric carbon and provide habitats for wildlife is to plant trees. By enabling communities to source free trees for their gardens, or to create new hedging, they can put the right plant in the right place, and care for it to ensure it flourishes. I am delighted the Council is continuing this partnership with residents, groups and businesses, and helping them support local wildlife, increase biodiversity and improve air quality.”

She added: “Since launching the tree planting scheme,we have supported the planting of over 67,000 trees and more than 5km of new hedgerow. I hope people are inspired to carry on planting, and that we see more Tiny Forests spring up this year!”

Details of the tree giveaway and how to apply, before 31 January 2024, are available on the Council’s website www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/trees

The Council is also encouraging parishes, schools, voluntary groups and community organisations to come forward for support to create micro woodlands known as Tiny Forests. These are small areas of fast-growing, dense woodlands planted in urban areas with a mix of native tree species. They occupy no more than 200m2 (roughly the equivalent size of a tennis court) and contain approximately 600 trees.

This initiative has so far resulted in over 2,400 trees across four new Tiny Forests located in Leighton Buzzard, Dunstable, Cranfield and Caldecote.