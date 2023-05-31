Dinghy handed to sailing club for disabled as part of Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade's Yes We Can program

Ian and family with Mayor Kevin Pughe naming the Dinghy

A dinghy has been handed to a sailing club that helps provide access to the sport for people with disabilities thanks to Leighton Linslade’s Rotary club.

The Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade supported by Bedfordshire & Luton Community Foundation and Geometric Earth Science formally handed over a new Hansa Dinghy to MK Sailability as part of Rotary’s renowned Yes We Can program.

The dinghy, named Karen Daisy in memory of the late Karen Summerfield – wife of Rotarian Ian Summerfield, was formally handed over to the MK Sailability fleet adding extra resilience and ensuring that those individuals with a disability from Leighton Linslade and the surrounding area are able to take part in the calming but also stimulating sport of sailing.

Richard Johnson OBE, Rotary lead for Yes We Can, said: “We are thrilled that with the support of the Bedfordshire & Luton Community Foundation we have been able to add this significant asset to the MK Sailability Fleet. It was also extra special that the boat has been named Karen Daisy by her husband Ian and his family. Karen thoroughly enjoyed water sports and sailed in a similar dinghy as part of the Yes We Can program.”