Just 5,000 of a total of 51,200 have responded to a town-wide health survey despite a campaign for better health care including concerns about accessing appointments.

Residents were urged to take part in a questionnaire and share their thoughts about additional facilities needed for the community, as well as reporting any difficulties with accessing GP appointments.

The aim is to build a "full and comprehensive picture" of the struggles people face – with organisers hoping to be "inundated" with evidence to present to Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board (BLMK ICB) and Central Bedfordshire Council.

The deadline for the survey is April 30

Rosemarie Gunter, vice chair of Bassett Road Surgery Patient Participation Group (PPG), which is spearheading the survey on behalf of the town’s network of surgery PPGs, said: "The response has been disappointing but feedback has now improved and I’d say we’ve had around 5,000 responses.

"People initially hadn’t heard about the survey but there’s been a final push and all three surgeries have since sent out details via text which has prompted a better response.”

She added: “This is our chance to feed data back to those people making choices for us. Those that say we don't need a fourth surgery, a health hub, or a minor injuries unit.

"But are they living through the difficulties we have on a daily basis? For example, struggling to get doctors’ appointments or travelling to Amersham, High Wycombe, Houghton Regis, Bedford, Milton Keynes, and the L&D for clinic appointments – having to travel for basic treatments that we could receive in Leighton Buzzard?"

The survey followed a controversial announcement in January when the BLMK ICB listed the Leighton Buzzard health hub as one which was "not affordable to progress at this stage”, and did not support a fourth surgery.

However, at a public meeting about GP capacity in February, BLMK ICB chair Dr Rima Makarem, stated it was "still working on the five hubs for Central Bedfordshire", and that the idea of a Leighton Buzzard hub “had never been off the table”.

A decision by BLMK ICB on a new health hub or other provision in Leighton Buzzard is still in the pipeline.

Edith Griffith, Bassett Road PPG and town network chair, said: “As of the 1st January, some 51,200 patients were registered with the town's three surgeries. This substantial population growth is set to continue but additional, permanent, local healthcare facilities have not been provided. These are now required urgently.”

"Whilst we all appreciate our NHS personnel on the ground, the pressing need for sufficient GP and local services to avoid both long waits for appointments, and the many challenges that unnecessary journeys to outpatient clinics bring, is finally being recognised nationally and by decision-makers at Central Bedfordshire Council and the NHS Integrated Care Board for Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes (BLMK ICB)."