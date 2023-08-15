News you can trust since 1861
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Disco and dessert combine in Leighton Buzzard shop that will help keep kids entertained

Couple opened Disco Dessert after struggling to find things to do as a family
By Lynn Hughes
Published 15th Aug 2023, 16:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 16:57 BST
Having a great time at Disco DessertHaving a great time at Disco Dessert
Having a great time at Disco Dessert

Parents looking for something a bit out of the ordinary to entertain their youngsters during the summer holidays can find a sweet surprise in Leighton Buzzard.

A new shop opened its doors at the weekend on Waterbourne Walk, combining delicious desserts with a love of 70s disco.

Dessert Disco is the brainchild of couple Danny and Alice, who set up the business because of Danny’s love of sweet things and their joint love and memories of school discos. It’s their first foray into sweet treats.

The Leighton Buzzard couple have a child, and struggled to find things to do in the area as a family.

Most Popular

Danny explained: “We have a two year old and understand the importance of a parent being able to go somewhere and relax with the kids. Hence the dance floor they can freely play on.

“It's a dessert shop with a dance floor, disco ball, lights and music always playing for free.”

You can find out more about Dessert Disco on its Facebook page.

The disco dance floor is on the first floor with a mirrored disco ball with kids and families to enjoy, while the shop is a delight of candy colours, bright lights and flashing neon signs. A particular favourite on the extensive sweet menu is the Bueno Mixer Waffle.

The shop is open every day except Mondays from 11.30am.

Related topics:Leighton BuzzardFacebook