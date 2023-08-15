Having a great time at Disco Dessert

Parents looking for something a bit out of the ordinary to entertain their youngsters during the summer holidays can find a sweet surprise in Leighton Buzzard.

A new shop opened its doors at the weekend on Waterbourne Walk, combining delicious desserts with a love of 70s disco.

Dessert Disco is the brainchild of couple Danny and Alice, who set up the business because of Danny’s love of sweet things and their joint love and memories of school discos. It’s their first foray into sweet treats.

The Leighton Buzzard couple have a child, and struggled to find things to do in the area as a family.

Danny explained: “We have a two year old and understand the importance of a parent being able to go somewhere and relax with the kids. Hence the dance floor they can freely play on.

“It's a dessert shop with a dance floor, disco ball, lights and music always playing for free.”

You can find out more about Dessert Disco on its Facebook page.

The disco dance floor is on the first floor with a mirrored disco ball with kids and families to enjoy, while the shop is a delight of candy colours, bright lights and flashing neon signs. A particular favourite on the extensive sweet menu is the Bueno Mixer Waffle.