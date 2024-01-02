Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leighton Buzzard residents are being warned to be prepared as Storm Henk sweeps the country.

East Anglia and the South Midlands is expected to bear the brunt of the storm during this afternoon and evening, with winds possibly rising to 70mph according to the Met Office which says gusts of 50-60 mph are likely, but perhaps briefly 60-70 mph in some places.

A spokesman said: “Driving in these conditions can be dangerous, for yourself and other road users. If you must drive, you can do this more safely by taking the following actions; drive slowly to minimise the impact of wind gusts, be aware of high sided vehicles/caravans on more exposed roads and be cautious when overtaking, and give cyclists, motorcyclists, lorries and buses more room than usual. Being outside in high winds makes you more vulnerable to injury. Stay indoors as much as possible. If you do go out, try not to walk, or shelter, close to buildings and trees.

Hold on to your hats as Storm Henk roars into town (Picture: Pixabay)

"In advance of high winds, check for loose items outside your home and secure them. Items include; bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds and fences. People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items. Stay up to date with the weather forecast for your area and follow advice from emergency services and local authorities.”