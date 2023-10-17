News you can trust since 1861
By Natalie Cummings
Published 17th Oct 2023, 14:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 14:33 BST
A dog rescue centre in Eaton Bray has raised over 5k at its fundraising event on Saturday.

Appledown Rescue and Rehoming Kennels was forced to reschedule the planned summer show due safety concerns amind the heat wave. The event took place on Saturday (October 14), and raised £5483.53.

Manager Julie Shelton said: ”We were thrilled with how the day went. We had a great turnout and the atmosphere was lovely. All of the dogs behaved beautifully, the dog show entries were huge for all of the classes and the prizes were very well received.

Appledown Rescue and Rehoming Kennels held the show on Saturday
"We couldn't get over how much was raised and are immensely grateful to everyone who helped and who attended. Our dogs are exceptionally lucky to have so much support.”

Appledown raised the funds with a dog show, barbecue, raffle, tombola, and stalls – as well as through donations. Dunstable’s 460 Cadet Squadron also attended to lend a helping hand.

Julie added: “Thank you so much to our amazing fundraising team for another feat of organisation, to 460 (Dunstable) Squadron RAF Air Cadets for their hard work in helping keep everything running and their cheerfulness, to the putter uppers and taker downers, to our ever wonderful volunteers for manning stalls and walking dogs round, to all who donated, sponsored, attended and spent loads, and to the fabulous kennel staff for keeping on keeping on.”

Donations to Appledown, which has been helping dogs since 1999, go towards kennel maintenance, food, vet bills, and essentials for the dogs at the shelter. To donate, visit the Appledown Rescue website.

