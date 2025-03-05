Don't miss Bluey storytime at Leighton Buzzard Library for World Book Day

By Jo Robinson
Published 5th Mar 2025, 09:54 BST
World Book Day. Image: CBC.World Book Day. Image: CBC.
World Book Day. Image: CBC.
Families are invited to Leighton Buzzard Library on Thursday (March 6) to celebrate World Book Day.

A treasure hunt will be available all day and you can book a free space for a Bluey Storytime at 3.45pm, which also includes an exciting activity pack.

Get your free ticket at the helpdesk in Leighton Buzzard Library.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Click here to find out more about activities at Central Bedfordshire Council's libraries.

Is your school or club organising a World Book Day event? Visit submit.nationalworld.com and tell us more and upload photos.

Related topics:Central Bedfordshire Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice