Don't miss Bluey storytime at Leighton Buzzard Library for World Book Day
Families are invited to Leighton Buzzard Library on Thursday (March 6) to celebrate World Book Day.
A treasure hunt will be available all day and you can book a free space for a Bluey Storytime at 3.45pm, which also includes an exciting activity pack.
Get your free ticket at the helpdesk in Leighton Buzzard Library.
Click here to find out more about activities at Central Bedfordshire Council's libraries.
Is your school or club organising a World Book Day event? Visit submit.nationalworld.com and tell us more and upload photos.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.