Don’t miss out on holiday family fun at Leighton Buzzard Fire Station open day​​​​​​​

Save the date and join in the fun at Leighton Buzzard Fire Station's open day on August 17.

Every year fire stations across the county open their doors to the public for a community event which also supports the Firefighters charity.

The open day at Leighton Buzzard will be held at Duncombe Drive, off Lake Street, from noon until 3pm with lots to see and do.

There will be a chance to meet the crew who will be carrying out live demonstrations and offering fire safety advice with the focus on this year’s theme of road safety.

There was a huge turnout to last year's event despite the showers

Other activities include dunk a firefighter with the opportunity of taking a closer look inside the emergency vehicles and try out some of the firefighting equipment.

Chief Fire Officer, Andrew Hopkinson said: “These events are a great opportunity to meet your local firefighters and find out more about the work they do, all while raising funds for The Fire Fighters Charity.

“So head down to your local station to meet the firefighters, sit in a fire engine, get involved in all the family activities, chat to BFRS fire safety advisors and enjoy the refreshments. It’s a perfect weekend day out in the summer holidays for the kids, these open days are all-time favourites.”

The event is free and refreshments will be available.

Visit the website here to find out about other open days across the county.