Don’t miss your chance to take part in Biggleswade and Leighton Buzzard Day Centre consultations

The council owns and operates seven day centres – four are for older people. It is now consulting on the future of Biggleswade and Leighton Buzzard Older People's Day Centres.

The consultation focusses on proposals to relocate the Biggleswade Day Centre for Older People to community space at Sorrel Gardens in Biggleswade, and to relocate Leighton Buzzard Day Centre to community space at Marigold House in Leighton Buzzard.

A Community Opportunities Group (COG) for customers with learning disabilities is based at Leighton Buzzard Centre for three days a week; if the Day Centre were to close, then an alternative ‘touch down’ base would be identified.

The current Leighton Buzzard Day Centre for Older People, Duncombe Drive. Image: Google Maps.

Cllr Carole Hegley, executive member for Adult Social Care, said: “We have extensively reviewed our current day offer, and we believe we can offer better opportunities to our Older Persons Day Centre customers. We want to make sure that our Day Centres are comfortable and offer the best opportunities for social interaction, as well as offering respite and peace of mind for carers.

“Our team has offered face-to-face meetings with all our Day Services customers and their families about the consultation, to explain why we are consulting and what we are hoping to achieve. There is still time for people to have their say though; the consultation on the future of Leighton Buzzard Day Centre is due to close on July 7 and the Biggleswade consultation will close on July 15.”

The council has produced two consultation documents which outlines why the council is consulting, and the proposed options for each.

Biggleswade Day Centre for Older People. Image: Google Maps.

Both are available to view, and people can take part in the consultation, by visiting www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/consultations.

Alternatively, you can request a printed copy, or an easy-to-read version of the documents, by calling the council’s customer service team on 0300 300 8301.

CBC originally began a consultation on the future of Leighton Buzzard Day Centre in 2020, but this was paused as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.