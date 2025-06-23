Dozens of road closures for Leighton Buzzard motorists to avoid over the next fortnight

Central Bedfordshire's motorists will have 14 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And 10 of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A5, from 8pm to 6am until June 28, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Watling Street roundabout to A4146, junction – carriageway closures, lane closures, two-way traffic signals and diversion routes due to construction improvement/upgrade works on behalf of National Highways

You shouldn't be delayed by anymore than half an hour

• A1081, from 10pm to 5am until June 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 9 to junction 14 – carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to communications works on behalf of Ringway

• A1081, from 10pm to 5am until July 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 – carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 10pm to 5am until July 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 9 to junction 14 – carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a further 10 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 8pm tonight (Monday) to 6am August 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Kelly's Kitchen roundabout to A5 / M1 Link roundabout – carriageway closures and lane closures due to white lining/road marking works on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm June 25 to 6am June 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 westbound, Salford Road to M1, junction 13 – carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route due to drainage works on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm June 25 to 6am June 26, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 southbound, M1, junction 13 Roundabout to Husborne Crawley roundabout – carriageway closure and diversion route due to carriageway reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A421, from 10pm June 25 to 5am June 27, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 12 to junction 13 – carriageway closure, exit slip road closure, lane closures and diversion routes due to carriageway reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway

• M1, from 10pm June 26 to 5am June 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11A – lane closure due to emergency barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway

• M1, from 10pm June 30 to 5am July 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 13 to junction 12 – lane closure for drainage on behalf of National Highways

• A1081, from 10pm July 1 to 5am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 9 to junction 14 – carriageway closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to communications works on behalf of Ringway

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• A421, from 7am July 2 to 9pm July 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions junction 13 to Milton Keynes – diversion for su works on behalf of Anglian Water

• M1, from 10pm July 2 to 5am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 13 to junction 14 – lane closures for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm July 4 to 6am July 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Salford Road – entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route due to carriageway reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of Ringway