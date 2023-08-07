Road closures in and around Leighton Buzzard this week

And five of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that eight closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5, from 8am August 3 to 6pm August 8, slight delays: A5 both directions, Hockliffe to Flying Fox roundabout.

• A5, from 8pm June 19 to 6am August 13, slight delays: A5 both directions, junction with Tebworth Road.

• A5, from 8pm April 17 to 6am August 18, slight delays: A5 both directions, M1, junction 11A Eastern Roundabout (East dumbbell) to A5 / Thorn Road / Watling Street Roundabout - carriageway closures and diversion routes for carriageway.

• M1, from 10pm March 27 to 5am September 11, slight delays: M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13.

And a further 13 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 9am August 7 to 3.30pm August 10, slight delays: A5 both directions, Thorn Road roundabout to Leighton Road.

• A5, from 9.30am August 7 to 3.30pm August 8, moderate delays: A5 both directions, Hockliffe.

• M1, from 10pm August 7 to 5am August 8, slight delays: M1 both directions, junction 12 to junction 13 - lane closure and hard shoulder closures.

• M1, from 10pm August 8 to 5am August 9, slight delays: M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 11 - hard shoulder lane closure.

• A5, from 8pm August 9 to 6am August 16, slight delays: A5 both directions, Brickhill to Thorn Turn Roundabout - mobile lane closures due to horticulture - cutting and planting works.

• M1, from 10pm August 9 to 5am August 10, slight delays: M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 13 - lane closure.

• M1, from 10pm August 10 to 5am August 11, slight delays: M1 southbound,, junction 13 to junction 12 - lane closure.

• M1, from 10pm August 11 to 5am August 12, slight delays: M1 southbound,, junction 14 to junction 13 - lane closure.

• M1, from 10pm August 11 to 5am August 12, slight delays: M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13 - hard shoulder closure and exit slip road lane closure.

• A5, from 9am August 14 to 3.30pm August 16, slight delays: A5 both directions, Sheeplane Roundabout to Hockliffe, junction with A4012 - diversion route for carriageway/reconstruction renewal works.

• A5, from 8.30pm August 14 to 5am August 19, moderate delays: A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to M1, junction 11A Dumbbell.

• M1, from 10pm August 14 to 5am August 15, slight delays: M1 both directions, junction 12 to junction 13 - hard shoulder closures.

• M1, from 10pm August 16 to 5am August 17, slight delays: M1 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10.