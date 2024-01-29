Drivers urged to watch out for roadworks at the Thorn roundabout next week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drivers in and around Leighton Buzzard will have 10 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing waits of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

The traffic delays to watch out for this week

• A5, from 8.39am January 23 to 11pm January 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 southbound, junction with Clifford Close - traffic signals for emergency maintenance works on behalf of AWG.

• A5, from 8pm November 6 2023 to 6am February 9 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Sandhouse Lane to Eastern Way traffic signals and 40mph speed restriction for S278 works on behalf of Road traffic Solutions.

• A5, from 10pm December 21 2023 to 5am March 2 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A - narrow lane and lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 8pm January 29 to 6am January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Royal Cottages near Tebworth Road - traffic signals for pipe repairs on behalf of Anglian Water.

• M1, from 10pm January 30 to 5am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 - hard shoulder closure and lane closure for communications works on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm January 30 to 5am January 31, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12 - lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5, from 9pm February 5 to 5am February 6, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 eastbound, Thorn Roundabout to M1, junction 11A - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm February 12 to 6am February 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, junction with Tebworth Road/Hockliffe Road - traffic signals for developer works on behalf of Ethical Power Connections.

• M1, from 10pm February 12 to 5am February 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 12 to junction 13 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.