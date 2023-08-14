These are the road closures affecting the area around Leighton Buzzard this week - stock picture

Drivers in and around Leighton Buzzard will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A5 until 6am August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Brickhill to Thorn Turn Roundabout - mobile lane closures due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

• A5 until 6am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, M1, junction 11A Eastern Roundabout (East dumbbell) to A5 / Thorn Road / Watling Street Roundabout - carriageway closures and diversion routes for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of Chevron.

• A421, from 10pm September 12 2022 to 10pm August 22 2023, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A to junction 14 - carriageway closures, lane closures, diversion routes and narrow lanes for bridge maintenance on behalf of National Highways.

• A421, from 10pm March 27 to 5am September 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13 - entry slip road closures. Lane closures and diversion routes due to inspection/survey works on behalf of National Highways.

And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A5, from 9am August 14 to 3.30pm August 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Sheeplane Roundabout to Hockliffe, junction with A4012 - diversion route for carriageway/reconstruction renewal works on behalf of Central Beds Council.

• A5, from 8.30pm August 14 to 5am August 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn Roundabout to M1, junction 11A Dumbbell - carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm August 14 to 5am August 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 12 to junction 13 - hard shoulder closures due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm August 14 to 5am August 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 13 - lane closure for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm August 16 to 5am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11 to junction 10 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 10pm August 16 to 5am August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 11A - carriageway closure between exit and entry slip roads, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm August 21 to 5am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, B5120 Roundabout to Thorn Roundabout - lane closure and ring management for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm August 22 to 5am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.