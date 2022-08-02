A duo from a Leighton Buzzard nursery tackled Mount Snowdon to raise money for premature and sick babies.

Team leader Emma Selfe and nursery practitioner Megan Viljoen – who work at Cedars Day Nurssery – completed the climb up the highest mountain in Wales in five hours and 10 minutes – raising £530 for charity Bliss.

The climb up Snowdon, which sits at 1,085 metres above sea level, is the latest in a series of fundraising initiatives for the Cedars team, who have also held a Platinum Jubilee Tea Party and Raffle, bake sales, squats challenges and more for the cause.

Pictured: (L-R) Emma Selfe and Megan Viljoen

Cedars Day Nursery Team Leader, Emma Selfe explained: “Climbing Snowdon was a tough but fantastic experience, made all the more worth it by knowing this money will do so much good for families that need it most. We are so grateful for the support we’ve had and the generosity of our nursery parents and colleagues.”