Eaton Bray author holds book signing at Pecks Farm Shop

An Eaton Bray author was delighted to hold a signing at Pecks Farm Shop to promote her new book that open's children's eyes to the environment.

Creative writer Marian Hawkins released Treeture Creatures and Flowerbuds this summer, introducing readers to Oaky the Oak Leaf who teaches youngsters about different types of trees and their importance to the planet.

Fiona Peck, of Pecks Farm Shop, kindly invited Marian and illustrator Gaynor Volpi to visit the store and promote their story on Saturday, July 24.

There were smiles all round at the book signing! Pictured right: Gaynor and Marian. Photos: @sebs_visuals

Marian said: “We had a constant stream of visitors and it was so lovely showing the original artwork and discussing the inspiration behind the books with children and parents. Everybody at Pecks farm shop made us very welcome and we all thoroughly enjoyed the day.”

Treeture Creatures and Flowerbuds: Oaky the Oak Leaf is the first in a series of books incorporating rhyming, facts, and beautiful illustrations to inspire a love for trees and nature.

There are also Tree and Flower Trail Swatch booklets that can accompany the book, and encourage readers to go outside and explore with Oaky and his friends.

Marian added: "Many families went home with the bundle deal of an Oaky book, the Tree Trail and the Flower trail - all adorned with Oaky stickers. Lots of children enjoyed being photographed with the large Oaky Character.

@sebs_visuals

"We were there to sign books previously bought or ones bought on the day. There was also the opportunity to purchase the portable swatch booklets, which are now available in a book form online too.

"We would like to thank everyone who came along to support us on the day."

If you missed the opportunity to see Marian and Gaynor, they will be back in August at Pecks Farm Shop, after the second in the series has been released - 'Treeture Creatures and Flowerbuds: Willow the Willow Leaf' (launching August 23).

Meet Willow, who finds himself washed downstream and makes many new friends trying to find his way back to where he belongs.

Dates for the book signing are yet to be confirmed but keep your eyes peeled and keep checking the following links. You can also pre-order a copy.