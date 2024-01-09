Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A rescue centre is appealing for help to support its newest permanent resident – an XL Bully named Kylo.

Kylo arrived at Appledown Rescue and Rehoming Kennels in Eaton Bray as a stray, after he was found in Luton in March last year. But despite its best efforts, the centre was unable to find him a new home ahead of the new XL Bully legal restrictions, which came into effect on December 31, 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Manager Julie Shelton said: "We vaccinated and assessed him and had him neutered, all of which he totally took in his stride. He has been an affectionate, responsive lad the whole time he has been with us.

Meet Kylo, Appledown's newest permanent resident

“He is playful and absolutely loves having new toys, but he is also respectful so we can always calm him down if he gets boisterous. The best thing is that he doesn't resource guard, which means he can enjoy forms of enrichment including things like bones.”

Julie added: “We have tried to find the right home for Kylo but, at virtually 50kg, everyone has found him too big or we have seen that the people have not understood the strength he is capable of. We want him not only to be happy and loved but also to continue to be as genuinely lovely as he is now.

"We have always seen that as a great responsibility when considering the next steps for our very large and powerful breeds. We all love Kylo and consider him a big part of our life here at the rescue where he can fly the flag for large, clumsy dogs in general.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kylo is now in the process of being exempted and will have a home at Appledown for the rest of his life alongside a ‘valued’ family of other permanent residents – but the rescue centre needs help to fund his food, care, medical bills, and other bills.