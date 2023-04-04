Eco-friendly Leighton Buzzard soap company started to recreate a childhood memory has won a business award

A Linslade woman has created a scent-sational company after looking for something to do at the start of the first pandemic lockdown.

And Shellie Hopkinson’s eco-friendly soap business in Leighton Buzzard has now taken home an award.

Bathroomatic, which has a soap kitchen on Bridge Street, was founded in the town in 2021 and has gone on to trade nationwide – including at Glastonbury Festival.

The company has been going since 2021

It won the Best Sole Trader Award at the BizBubble Awards, with BBCs Natasha Francis announcing the winners on March 31.

Shellie said: "I'm so proud and so pleased to win this award. I'm working hard to build credibility on my brand. It’s important to me to be recognised as a trusted, reputable manufacturer."

A global procurement expert, Shellie wanted a change from the corporate world. During the pandemic, when working from home on the kitchen table, she took a mixing bowl, a wooden spoon and begin stirring, melting, pouring and a bit of banging pots and pans, in a determined effort to create a bar of soap crafted from a childhood memory.

Shellie said: “My mum taught me how to make soaps, I've made them since I was a kid. I've always been into natural healing, plastic free and so my soaps are fully natural and eco friendly to reflect this.”

Just some of the products on offer

The soap kitchen is by appointment only but there are regular pop ups at Tring Farmers Market, Wendover Farmers Market, Gerrard Cross Artisan Market, Amersham Artisan and Great Missenden Artisan Market.

Shellie has big plans for the future: “We are in talks with the BBC Gardeners World to exhibit this year, and the Spring Fair Exhibition. We also have secured pitches at Latitude and Glastonbury festival this summer.

“Bathroomatic's business plan is to move away from being a stockist and focus more on being a brand.

“We are a manufacturer predominantly and moving away from retail into wholesale. So if any gift stores are looking for a new award winning brand, they should get in touch!

“We have a podcast launching in the summer and recently started sponsoring The Eco Show on Tring Radio.”

Bathroomatic plants trees to offset the amount of paper used for packaging and dedicates 1% of earnings to renewable, sustainable green projects.