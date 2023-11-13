Edlesborough school improves from 'inadequate' to 'good' - as latest Ofsted report praises pupils and teachers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A village school is celebrating after an Ofsted inspection showed it had turned itself around in just three years.

The report recognises the progress Edlesborough Primary Academy (EPA) has made since being rated ‘Inadequate’ in January 2020 as Edlesborough School, before it joined the Knowledge Schools Trust.

The inspectors were particularly impressed by behaviours and attitudes, rating this as ‘outstanding’ and stating: “Pupils behave impeccably well. They are polite and show kindness and respect to all. Learning is not disrupted by poor behaviour. Pupils have a firm understanding of the school rules and what adults expect of them. They support each other exceedingly well.”

The school was recognised for improvements with the introduction of an ambitious curriculum enabling all pupils to achieve well. It has also made reading a priority with teachers inspiring pupils through conversation, rhymes and visits to the new library. The report commended the school for having staff who teach phonics expertly.

Highlights of the report include: “Pupils enjoy coming to school each day and show exemplary attitudes to learning. They meet the school’s high expectations for behaviour and learning very well. Pupils talk about what they learn confidently. They take great pride in their work and the knowledge they remember. The school values, ‘kind, inclusive, scholarly, inspired and resilient’ guide pupils well. Pupils concentrate very well in lessons, showing their ‘scholarly sitting’ and answering in ‘scholarly sentences’.

“Pupils love many aspects of school life such as learning how to cook over fires safely. The increased opportunities to attend clubs has excited pupils. They particularly enjoyed a recent theme week learning about neurodiversity. Pupils understand and respect difference well.

“The school has introduced an ambitious curriculum. This enables pupils, including those with special needs and disabilities (SEND), to achieve well. The important knowledge the school wants pupils to learn in all subjects from Reception to Year 6 is precise. Teachers provide regular opportunities for pupils to recall their prior learning and make links between different subjects. Pupils with SEND benefit from a curriculum that is as ambitious as that of their classmates.”

Headteacher Jenny Peel said: “The comments in our recent Ofsted inspection summarise what an incredible journey the school has been on. The hard work and dedication of the EPA team, the thirst for learning from our pupils, the support of the Trust and the partnership with our parents is something which I am incredibly proud of.”

Laura Lund, director of primary education at Knowledge Schools Trust, said: “We are thrilled with the well-deserved inspection result at Edlesborough Primary Academy. The glowing report reflects the hard work, skill and dedication of all the staff and the support of the Edlesborough parents and carers. Of course, most importantly it is also a huge credit to the pupils especially the outstanding judgement for behaviour and attitudes.”

The full report can be viewed on the Ofsted website.