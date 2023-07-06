A second book of stories about Elvis Presley has been published b Leighton Buzzard author Robert Wells.

Titled ‘Elvis & A Royal Visit’, the book features 12 funny, fictional stories about the King of Rock and Roll, his family and associates, known as the Memphis Mafia, who lived with him at Graceland.

“It’s good timing to have the book come out in coronation year,” said Robert, whose first book of Elvis stories – ‘The Siege of Graceland’ – was published last year.

Robert Wells with his newly published book on Elvis

The lead story tells how one king (Elvis) meets a future king (Prince Charles) when he visits Graceland to celebrate Burns Night.

In other stories Elvis makes a secret trip to Scotland in search of his favourite biscuits, starts a school for wannabe Elvis tribute acts, and we learn how he came to record his first big hit ‘Heartbreak Hotel’.

Robert, a retired former newspaper journalist who also worked in public relations and corporate publishing, found time to write his fist Elvis book during lockdown.

He became a fan of Elvis as a boy and he says his deep affection and knowledge of The King has translated into the stories. He has visited Elvis’ home Graceland, the Sun recording studio and the two-room shack in Tupelo where Elvis was born. While in Memphis they stayed in the ‘Burning Love’ suite at Heartbreak Hotel.