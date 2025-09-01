A national Emergency Alert test is set for this Sunday. Photo: Getty Images

What to expect for the upcoming Emergency Alert test and how domestic abuse survivors and those driving can stay safe.

The UK government is testing the national Emergency Alerts system on Sunday, September 7 at 3pm.

Millions of phones across the country will vibrate and make a loud siren-like sound for about 10 seconds, even if the phone is set to silent.

The test will be sent to all compatible 4G and 5G mobile phones and tablets.

The alert message will confirm that this is a test and that no further action is needed.

Thames Valley Police insist that anyone driving when the message is sent, should continue to drive as normal and must not pick up their phone.

Safety advice for domestic abuse survivors concealing phones

If you are a domestic abuse survivor and need to conceal a phone for safety reasons, the alert could reveal your phone, even if it is set to silent.

Those experiencing domestic abuse can watch Refuge Charity’s video on YouTube, which explains how to opt-out of emergency alerts on your phone to stay safe.

What are Emergency Alerts and why do we need them?

Emergency alerts warn the public about nearby and life-threatening emergencies, like severe flooding, via mobile and tablet devices.

Regular alert testing is needed to check that the system is functioning correctly, and can be used in a real-life crisis.

This is the second ever national emergency alert test and the last one took place over two years ago, so we are well overdue.