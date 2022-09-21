It's the end of an era for Ivinghoe as the village's beloved King's Head restaurant will close its doors for the final time on September 30.

The ivy-clad, 17th Century posting house has been "a by-word for fine dining" for more than two-thirds of a century, beating the credit crunch of 2007 and offering tempting takeaways to survive the pandemic.

It was bought in 2001 by a four-strong team of friends: Annie Cooney, Jonathan O’Keeffe, Georges de Maison, and the late Patrick O’Keeffe. However, after a "wonderful" 21 years, the owners have decided that the time is right to move on.

The King's Head; 'Aylesbury Duck'; Annie, Jonathan and Georges with Patrick's commemorative plaque at the King's Head. It reads: 'A dream we shared with Patrick'. Images: The King's Head.

Annie told the LBO: "We had all worked together at the King’s Head before, so when it came on the market it was the obvious thing to do; we emptied our piggy banks, put in a bid and amazingly got it.

"It was a dream that we never imagined would become a reality.

"We had a grand re-opening event open house, with all suppliers showcasing their food, wines etc, and an open kitchen with chefs cooking samples. We were overwhelmed with the number of people who turned up.

"The highlights have included special food and wine evenings; antiques evenings with John Bly; musical evenings with tributes to Frank Sinatra (Mike Carroll), Karen Carpenter, 60s and 70s music; and annual summer barbecues where it's rained every single time!"

The restaurant's famous 'Aylesbury Duck'. Image: The King's Head.

Celebrated dishes at the King's Head included 'Aylesbury duckling' (carved at the table), lobster, Dover soles (filleted at the table), and crepes suzettes flambeed in cognac, Grand Marnier and Cointreau.

"Our food is traditional with a modern twist," said Annie.

Manager Georges started working at the King’s Head in 1962, with an impressive CV behind him that included employment at the Auberge de l'Ill, in Illhausen, the famous La Tour d’Argent in Paris, the Café Royal and the Mayflower in Surrey, the French Air Force, and the Hunting Lodge in Lower Regent Street.

Indeed, at just 14 he was one of the youngest students at Strasberg's catering school.

Meanwhile, Annie takes care of the accounts, marketing, and - she laughs: "attempting to keep the other two in order".

She describes head chef Jonathan as "extremely gifted" and "someone who loves his job".

Over the years Jonathan has trained many young chefs who have moved onto senior positions, and his previous experience included Auberge du Lac at Brocket Hall Golf Club, La Belle Epoque at South Kensington, Pendley Manor in Tring, and Grosvenor House Hotel on Park Lane.

He succeeded his father, Patrick, in being in charge of the kitchen at the King's Head.

Annie said: "Patrick, our head chef, sadly passed away a few years ago. He is still greatly missed – he had a great sense of humor and a talent for seeing the obvious when the rest of us couldn’t! Not many weeks pass when we don't say: 'What would Patrick think about this?' He was the glue that held it all together."

Georges, Annie and Jonathan would like to thank staff, past and present, for their skills and dedication; their "great suppliers, especially Richard and Beverley Waller, who have worked tirelessly to supply our famous Aylesbury duckling”, and their beloved customers for their support.