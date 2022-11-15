Enjoy festive fun and gift shopping at Christmas Bazaar in Heath and Reach

On Saturday, November 26, residents will be able browse stalls boasting decorations, gifts, plants and food - all of which are from local suppliers. There will also be plenty of entertainment on offer to get punters into the Christmas spirit.A spokesman said: "Starting at 1pm in the Church Hall, Leighton Road, there is something for all the family, with stalls offering plants, honey and marmalade, gin, wood turning, Christmas decorations, gift suggestions, and much more. The St Leonard’s School choir will provide musical entertainment and there will be games for all the family, young and not so young. Refreshments will of course be available all afternoon.