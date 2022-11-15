Enjoy festive fun and gift shopping at Christmas Bazaar in Heath and Reach
Families are invited to come and enjoy festive fun at St Leonard's Church Christmas Bazaar, Heath and Reach.
On Saturday, November 26, residents will be able browse stalls boasting decorations, gifts, plants and food - all of which are from local suppliers. There will also be plenty of entertainment on offer to get punters into the Christmas spirit.A spokesman said: "Starting at 1pm in the Church Hall, Leighton Road, there is something for all the family, with stalls offering plants, honey and marmalade, gin, wood turning, Christmas decorations, gift suggestions, and much more. The St Leonard’s School choir will provide musical entertainment and there will be games for all the family, young and not so young. Refreshments will of course be available all afternoon.
"This event raises funds to support the church and showcases local talent, all in a pleasant setting at the Church Hall. For more information, please call Rosemary Forsyth on 01525 377047."