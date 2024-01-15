Expect delays on the M1 and A5

Central Bedfordshire's motorists will have 23 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1081, from 10pm October 2 2023 to 5am February 3 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 10 to junction 13 - exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm November 6 2023 to 6am February 9 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Sandhouse Lane to Eastern Way traffic signals and 40mph speed restriction for S278 works on behalf of Road traffic Solutions.

• A5, from 10pm December 21 2023 to 5am March 2 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11A - narrow lane and lane closure for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

• A1081, from 10pm November 13 2023 to 5am September 30 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 14 to junction 10 - carriageway closures, lane closures, narrow lanes and speed restriction for construction improvement/upgrade on behalf of National Highways.

And a further 15 closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M1, from 10pm January 15 to 5am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 12 to junction 11A - hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm January 15 to 5am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 12 to junction 13 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm January 15 to 5am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 13 to junction 14 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm January 15 to 5am January 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 11A to 10 - lane closures for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm January 16 to 5am January 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12 - hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm January 17 to 5am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 13 to junction 12 - lane closures for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm January 17 to 5am January 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 13 to junction 12 - lane closures for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm January 18 to 6am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Thorn to Hockliffe - two-way traffic signals for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm January 18 to 5am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 13 to junction 12 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm January 18 to 5am January 19, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound,, junction 11A to junction 10 - lane closure for electrical works on behalf of Camway.

• A5, from 8pm January 22 to 6am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Flying Fox Roundabout to Sandhouse Lane - multiway traffic signals for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm January 22 to 5am January 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 12 to junction 13 - lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• M1, from 10pm January 22 to 5am January 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 10 to junction 13 - lane closures due to horticulture - cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway.

• M1, from 10pm January 23 to 5am January 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound,, junction 12 to junction 13 - hard shoulder lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways.

• A5, from 8pm January 29 to 6am January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A5 both directions, Royal Cottages near Tebworth Road - traffic signals for pipe repairs on behalf of Anglian Water.

• M1, from 10pm January 29 to 5am January 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 both directions, junction 11 to junction 11A - lane closures due to communications works on behalf of Ringway.