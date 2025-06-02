Expect delays as work begins on A505 Leighton Buzzard bypass
Expect delays as there’ll be temporary traffic lights and a 40mph speed limit.
The initial phase of the project includes carriageway patching and crack sealing and should be completed by June 27.
These works are in preparation for a full surface dressing treatment scheduled for August.
In addition to resurfacing, there’ll be new signs and road markings to help enhance visibility and traffic flow.
Cllr Baker, executive member for finance and highways at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “We’re committed to maintaining and improving our road network to ensure it remains safe and reliable for all users. There have been incidents on this busy stretch of the A505, so we have been working with the police and fire service to improve safety as much as possible.
“The works on the A505 are part of a wider strategy to enhance road safety and infrastructure across Central Bedfordshire. By coordinating maintenance and safety improvements, we aim to deliver long-term benefits with minimal inconvenience to residents and road users.”
