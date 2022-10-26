Extra £10k in grant funding from Leighton-Linslade council to help people during Cost of Living crisis

An extra £10,000 of grant funding is up for grabs from Leighon-Linslade Town Council in response to the Cost of Living crisis.

Whilst scheme details are still being finalised, the aim is to make funding available to groups and organisations providing emergency support over the winter months which will directly benefit residents of the parish.

Organisations providing additional services as a result of the economic situation are invited to contact the town council to discuss the new grant fund.

Town Mayor, Councillor Farzana Kharawala, said: “I am delighted that the council is able to provide this additional funding and would urge our local churches, groups and charities to get in touch as soon as possible to see how we can support them.

"Details will be available on the town council’s grants page of our website as soon as possible.

"We also have a new page on the website signposting people to sources of information and advice about the cost of living and energy crisis.”

Examples of initiatives which might be eligible include provision of food, warm spaces, advice or practical support which relates directly to the current crisis, rather than ongoing schemes for which other types of funding are available.

If you are involved with a group or organisation which is providing some form of additional support to residents this winter, please get in touch to see how the council can help support your project further.