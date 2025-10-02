Fairtade Leighton Linslade celebrates 20th anniversary during Fairtrade Fortnight

Fairtrade Leighton-Linslade Steering Group

The Fairtrade Leighton-Linslade Steering Group entertained mayor Cllr David Blyth and members of the town council to tea and cakes before a full council meeting last week to mark 20 years of being a Fairtrade Town.

The occasion took place during during Fairtrade Fortnight and, after cutting the cake, the mayor said: “So long as impoverished workers exist around the world the role of Fairtrade is invaluable in creating awareness of the problem and helping to develop sustainable solutions and improvements to income and life chances of those who don't have the legal protection we take for granted.

"I commend the work of our local Fairtrade Group and celebrate countless successes they have achieved over their first 20 years.”

Sally Seddon, Treasurer for the Steering Group, said: "We are delighted to be celebrating 20 years as a Fairtrade Town.

The mayor cuts the anniversary cake

"As a Fairtrade Town we are part of a movement of over 600 communities in the UK and over 2,000 across the world proud to show our support for Fairtrade. We know how familiar many people are with the Fairtrade mark and what it means which is a fantastic result of 20 years of campaigning. However, the majority of trade is not fair and we will continue to campaign, engage and partner with the local community to change that."

