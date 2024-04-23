Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Is Artificial Intelligence (AI) a force for good or evil? Is it a threat to faith?

It is bringing a huge advance in medical treatment. It has expanded our understanding of the universe. It could solve intractable problems beyond our human capacity.

But stories abound of misuse or unhelpful results of AI. It can be used to generate text and create false images which mislead and make truth harder to discern. Everything from deep fake news stories to interference in elections or stealing identities. But what might the impact be on Faith?

Faith is both belief and an attitude towards life, based on values and expressed in words and lifestyle. So, it relies on experience and the testimony of reliable witnesses. If our trust in what we see and are told is undermined, then our faith can be twisted out of true.

Artificial Intelligence can analyse and internet huge amounts of complex data. It can do so much quicker than the human brain. It might be better understood as Advanced Intelligence. However, much depends on the way in which AI programmes are set up and the assumptions they make.

Human biases and prejudices can be built into their working. As with any powerful tool care must be taken in how it is used. What we know and how we know it shape our understanding of our place in the universe. Anything that affects that should be taken seriously. AI should, at least, not cause harm and, at best, benefit all life.

Over thousands of years the world faiths have had to confront immense changes. They survive by adapting, incorporating new knowledge into their belief system.

Or alternatively, they ignore or deny the world evolving around them.