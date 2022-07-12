Fake speed camera in Heath and Reach leaves motorists reaching for brakes

A fake speed camera in Heath and Reach has left motorists either bemused or reaching for the brake pedal as it surprised drivers on Leighton Road.

People took to social media to question its authenticity, with some reporting that it was having an effect on drivers.

However, Central Bedfordshire Council has now written to the owners of the cleverly constructed 'camera' to ask them to remove it from their garden.

The fake camera. Image: Leighton Buzzard Observer.

One resident told the LBO: "It's very professional looking. It's in the garden, but only about three feet away from the road as the pavement is narrow.

"Sadly there's a post in the way, so you don't get the full benefit until you're right on top of it - and I did see one car brake when they suddenly saw it!"

A Bedfordshire Police spokesman advised: "There is no specific offence for putting a dummy speed camera on your private property.

"However, people should bear in mind section 22a of the Road Traffic Act 1988 which is about causing danger to road users.

"Any report involving a dummy camera would be dealt with on an individual basis.

"However, it may breach some of the regulations that Highways England enforce, particularly relating to highways furniture."

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokeswoman said: “We’re aware of this camera, but as it’s on private land we’ve written to the resident to kindly ask them to remove it.”