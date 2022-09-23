Families invited to arts and crafts workshops at Leighton Buzzard Fun Palaces

Part of a free, nationwide campaign, the Fun Palace will take place on Sunday, October 2, from 10.30am to 3pm at Pages Park Pavilion, and will be officially opened by special guest and Leighton Buzzard actor, Rusty Goffe.

Each Fun Palace celebrates the unique skills and passions of local people and families can enjoy a range of drop in activities including: bookbinding with Alessia from Ali's Paper; theatre sessions with Barrel Organ; print making with Susan Erskine-Jones; tie dying (using natural dyes) with Haidee Drew; nature collage activity and bramble basket demo with Kathryn Clover; art activities with Leighton Buzzard Art Society and with Jay Nolan-Latchford; and pebble painting with Timebank members.

Edwina Osborne, founder of Totally Locally Leighton Buzzard, said: “I am really excited about Leighton Buzzard’s second Fun Palace event, which is about building connections and sharing and hopefully discovering new things with others.

Fun Palaces.

"It might be a small Fun Palace but hopefully it will continue to grow and develop. Fun Palaces is localism and creativity in action and about the genius in everyone.

“Each Fun Palace celebrates the unique skills and passions of local people – run by, for and with the local community”.

Since 2014, a total of 2,400 Fun Palaces have been held across the UK and worldwide by over 40,000 local ‘Makers', with 700,000 people taking part.

This year will be the ninth Fun Palaces weekend.

Edwina added: "Fun Palaces create events that bring together arts, science, craft, tech, digital, heritage and sports activities – but above all people– to work together, create together, have FUN together, and in doing so, connect our own communities, from the grassroots up.

"Totally Locally Leighton Buzzard Fun Palace is kindly happening with the support of its sponsors, Fine Homes Property, and also the invaluable support and input of Leighton Linslade Helpers, and volunteers.

"The Freddie and Friends Café will also be open specially during the event.

"Thank you to everyone involved."