Fantastic firework finale and soprano star for Leighton Buzzard's Proms in the Park

By Jo Robinson
Published 16th Sep 2024, 17:09 GMT
Updated 18th Sep 2024, 07:22 GMT
A Leighton Buzzard park was turned red, white and blue as it celebrated the Last Night of the Proms.

On Saturday (September 14) friends, families and even pets gathered in Parson's Close Recreation Ground to enjoy music from Bedford Town Band and West End soprano star, Zoë Curlett.

The evening then concluded with a broadcast screening of the Last Night of the Proms from the Royal Albert Hall, followed by a spectacular fireworks finale in the park.

A Leighton-Linslade Town Council spokeswoman, said: "Concluding our Music in the Park concert series for 2024, Last Night of the Proms and Picnic in the Park decorated the bandstand in red, white and blue on an unexpectedly sunny evening.

"Last Night of the Proms and Picnic in the Park provided the perfect opportunity to meet with friends, family and loved ones for an evening of pomp and circumstance, Fantasia, and fun covers such as Meet the Flintstones.

"The evening started with a live performance from the highly acclaimed soprano signer Zoë Curlett, followed by an orchestral performance from Bedford Town Band performing a selection of crowd-pleasing favourites.

"As always, the atmosphere was friendly with flags waving from picnic tables throughout the evening."

During the day, families had gathered for Films in the Park, another popular event which saw the screening of two films, Wonka and Migration.

Meanwhile, following a successful year, the town council is already planning its Music in the Park events for 2025, which will begin on Sunday, June 1, and end on Sunday, September 7.

Zoë Curlett has played leading roles in West End productions including The Phantom of The Opera and Les Miserables.

Zoë Curlett

Zoë Curlett has played leading roles in West End productions including The Phantom of The Opera and Les Miserables. Photo: Leighton-Linslade Town Council

The conductor at the ready.

Strike up the band

The conductor at the ready. Photo: Leighton-Linslade Town Council

A fantastic firework finale was in store for the audience.

Whizz, bang!

A fantastic firework finale was in store for the audience. Photo: Leighton-Linslade Town Council

The darker nights are drawing in, which gave the concert an autumnal atmosphere.

Music in the moonlight

The darker nights are drawing in, which gave the concert an autumnal atmosphere. Photo: Leighton-Linslade Town Council

