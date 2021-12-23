Fantastic response as 1,500 toys are donated to Leighton Buzzard Salvation Army's Christmas Present Appeal

The Salvation Army is praising the public of Leighton Buzzard for its fantastic response to this year's Christmas Present Appeal.

Approximately 1,500 toys were donated, and these were placed into 240 Christmas parcels to bring joy to local needy children this Christmas. These are distributed by local agencies working in Leighton Buzzard.

A spokesman said: "This appeal has been running since 2006, and every year, we are so very grateful to you for your support. Once again, Wilkinson Partnership Estate Agents has supported the Army Appeal, acting as the collection point in the town for which we are indebted, and added to this Tesco Store in Vimy Road and Neil of Wingrave Hairdressers in Clarence Road."

The collected toy donations

Toy services were also held at The Salvation Army in Lammas Walk and St Leonard's Church, Heath & Reach. Stewkley Methodist Church also kindly sent a donation, plus there were other monetary gifts made by locals to help cover the cost of additional gifts of ages that the Salvation Army was short of.