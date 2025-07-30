Train services through Leighton Buzzard Railway Station have been disrupted today due to a fatal incident at Berkhamsted

Commuters have been warned disruption will continue to services through Leighton Buzzard until around 4pm following a fatality on the line.

Emergency services were called to an incident at Berkhamsted Railway Station around 9.40am on Wednesday July 30, which has affected services from Birmingham New Street to London Euston, stopping at Leighton Buzzard Station.

Paramedics attended but the individual was pronounced dead at the scene, with British Transport Police saying the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

A transport police spokesman told National World: “Officers were called to Berkhamsted railway station at around 9.40am following reports of a casualty on the tracks.

“Paramedics also attended, however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The incident is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

All lines have now reopened, but disruption is expected to last until around 4pm, and services are either being cancelled, delayed by up to 120 minutes or revised.

A London Northwestern Railway spokesperson said: “Services between Milton Keynes and London Euston were subject to delays and cancellation this morning while the emergency services dealt with an incident on the railway.

“Our thoughts are with everybody affected by this incident.

"Any passenger whose journey was delayed by 15 minutes or more can claim compensation via the Delay Repay scheme.”